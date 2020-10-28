TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2020 Released Today At Dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination has recently released the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2020 for exams that took place in September. Students of class 10th and 12th, who failed in one or two subjects, have the papers. For TN SSLC Result 2020, candidates reportedly achieved marks as per their quarterly and half-yearly assessments. Moreover, their attendance also got 20 percent weightage as exams could not take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. Here are further details about TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2020 that you must check out right away.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2020 out

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination has released the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020 and TN 12th Supplementary Result 2020 on October 28, 2020, Wednesday. Students who flunked or wished to improve their internal assessment marks could appear for the improvement exams in 2020.

To check their TN SSLC Result 2020, they need to visit the official websites at www.dge.tn.nic.in or www.tnresults.nic.in. As per the notification, candidates who clear their TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020 and TN 12th Supplementary Result 2020 will get a revised mark sheet considering them pass for papers. We have mentioned steps for students to check their TN SSLC Result 2020 on the site.

Steps to check TN SSLC Result 2020

Students need to visit the official website at www.dge.tn.nic.in or www.tnresults.nic.in for TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2020.

They need to click on the link for TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2020 on the homepage.

Moving on, they will find the 2019-20 link for the result.

Students have to choose between the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020 and TN 12th Supplementary Result 2020 for the exam they appeared.

After this, they need to fill their credentials for accessing the mark sheet.

Their TN 10th Supplementary Result 2020 or TN 12th Supplementary Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Students can download the same and keep a print out for future reference.

About the exam

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay in the conduct of examination and result release. As the TN 10th, Supplementary Result 2020 and TN 12th Supplementary Result 2020 are out, students can apply for revaluation on or before November 3, 2020. Meanwhile, as per the official notice, TN HSE 1 Results would come out at 11 am on October 29, 2020, Thursday. For further details, students can visit the official website of TNDGE.

