TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

TN SSLC supplementary result: The Directorate of Government Examinations released the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate, TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2021. The supplementary result has been released on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11 am. All the students who appeared in the exam conducted in the month of September can check their results now. It can be checked on DGE Tamil Nadu's official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

This year the Directorate of Government Examinations did not conduct the SSLC exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. Students were analysed on the basis of internal assessment criteria. The supplementary exam was taken by those candidates who were not satisfied with TN SSLC Result which was prepared on the basis of internal assessment.

The supplementary exam was conducted between September 11 and September 16, 2021. In order to check the results quickly, candidates should be ready with credentials such as exam roll number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check TN 10th supplementary results. Candidates must know that those who want to avail their answer scripts can obtain it by visiting nearby Education Department offices on November 22 and 23, 2021.

TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2021: Here’s how to check

Candidates who took the supplementary exam should visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section and then click on 'SSLC Examination'.

After reaching the redirected window, candidates should click on the link which reads 'SSLC Sep 2021 Result - Provisional Mark Sheet Download'

Candidates will then have to enter roll number and date of birth to log in

Post logging in, the provisional mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details, download and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check TN SSLC Supplementary exam result

Students should know that they will be getting a physical copy of mark sheet. For that candidates will have to go to their respective schools or Board's office. Till then candidates should make sure to download its online version.