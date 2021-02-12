TN TRB 2021 Notification For 2098 Post Graduate Assistants Released; Check Details Here

The Teacher Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu released an official notification on February 11 that mentioned that the direct recruitment for the posts of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade 1 and Computer Instructor Grade 1 will be actively rolled out on their website. As of today, 2098 vacancies are available under the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. Eligible and interested candidates are asked to consult the official website to apply for the featured posts. Check more details on the notification, requirements and the online application below:

TN TRB 2021 - TN TRB Notification, Eligibility, Requirements

The online application process for the TN TRB recruitment will commence 1st March 2021, onwards. Candidates are required to apply for the same through the official website - http://www.trb.tn.nic.in/. All the applications must be submitted before 25 March 2021, post which the TN TRB is obliged to conduct the written examination on June 26 and 27, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Applications must be equipped with a Post Graduate degree with at least 50% marks or its equivalent from recognised University and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from the National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution. The applicants must have obtained a Bachelor's and Master's degree in the same subject as what they are applying for or a subject equivalent to it. Applicant beyond 40 years of age would not be considered eligible for the recruitment. Candidates will be required to pay Rs. 500/- at the time of their online application as a form of the exam fee. For SC, ST, SCA and Disability candidates, the exam fee is Rs.250/-

TRB TN PG Assistant Salary

Rs. 36900 – Rs. 116600 (Level – 18)

Selection Criteria

Please note that the written examination that will be conducted on June 26 and 27 will be a computer-based examination only. The selection of the candidate will be based on the test results and the fulfilment of the above eligibility criteria with verified certifications. Further information on the same will be published on the website soon. Here's a direct link to the notification pdf that includes a full list of vacancies and requirements -

http://www.trb.tn.nic.in/pg2021/notification.pdf

