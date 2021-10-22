TN TRB Admit Card 2021 For Over 1000 Lecturer Posts Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the TN TRB Admit Card. It has been uploaded on the official website. To be noted that the admit card that has been released is for the examination that will be conducted for the post of Lecturer. The exam will be conducted on October 28 to fill 1060 vacancies. All those candidates who will appear for the CBT can now download their admit card from official website trb.tn.nic.in.
Candidates should know that the admit card which has been released is provisional in nature. It has details of the examination city and also name of the centre where the examination will be conducted. Next week a new admit card will also be released three days before the examination is scheduled. The new admit card will be out on October 25, 2021.
Candidates will be selected for the post of Lecturer, Engineering/Non-Engineering on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test. It should be noted that weightage would also be awarded to certificate verification. Candidates should know that the board will be releasing the list of candidates for certificate verification. Therefore, they should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.