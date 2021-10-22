TN TRB Admit Card 2021 For Over 1000 Lecturer Posts Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the TN TRB Admit Card. It has been uploaded on the official website. To be noted that the admit card that has been released is for the examination that will be conducted for the post of Lecturer. The exam will be conducted on October 28 to fill 1060 vacancies. All those candidates who will appear for the CBT can now download their admit card from official website trb.tn.nic.in.

Candidates should know that the admit card which has been released is provisional in nature. It has details of the examination city and also name of the centre where the examination will be conducted. Next week a new admit card will also be released three days before the examination is scheduled. The new admit card will be out on October 25, 2021.

TN TRB 2021: Important Dates

TN TRB provisional admit card 2021 has been released on October 21, 2021

The main admit card will be out on October 25, 2021

TN TRB Exam 2021 will be conducted between October 28 and October 31, 2021

TN TRB Admit Card 2021: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website-trb.tn.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that says, "Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges for the year 2017-18 - Press News and Admit Card."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the link which reads "Click here to Download Admit Card."

Candidates will then have to log in with their User Id and Password and click on submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the hall ticket and carry its printout to the hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Candidates will be selected for the post of Lecturer, Engineering/Non-Engineering on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test. It should be noted that weightage would also be awarded to certificate verification. Candidates should know that the board will be releasing the list of candidates for certificate verification. Therefore, they should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.