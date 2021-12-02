TN TRB Hall Ticket For Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment Exam Out, Here's Direct Link

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the provisional hall tickets for the recruitment exam for the post of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges directly. Candidates who have applied for the TN TRB Polytechnic lecturer recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website. The admit card has been uploaded on the official website- trb.tn.nic.in. The provisional admit card has City/Town and the district name for the examination center in it.

"A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination center in the District already informed, three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download their admit card once again and adhere to the instructions notified there on," a notification reads.

Teachers Recruitment Board had issued the notification for the Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering/Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-2018, vide Notification No.14/2019, on November 27, 2019. As per the official notification, the TN TRB lecturer recruitment exam will be held from December 8 to 12, 2021 in a computer-based test mode. Candidates must download their admit card and take its printout. Admit card is the mandatory document that has to be brought to the exam centre without which the candidates will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates must also check all the details and information given on the admit card. The date, time, venue and details of the candidate will be mentioned in the admit card.

How to download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2021:

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at trb.tn.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges for the year 2017-18 - Press News and Admit Card."

Key in your user ID and password to log in.

Your TN TRB admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout.

Direct link to download TN TRB hall ticket

TN TRB has also released a practice test / mock test link on the official website. Candidates must practice and get acquainted with the exam pattern by taking the practice test. Click here to take the practice test.