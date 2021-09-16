TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins For 2,207 Post Graduate Assistant Posts

On Thursday, September 16, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board began accepting applications for Post Graduate Assistant posts. The recruitment drive will fill as many as 2,207 posts in the organisation, with the application deadline set for October 17, 2021, at 5 pm. Eligible candidates should visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in, to finish the registration process.

According to the official notification, the examination will be held on November 13, 14, and 15, 2021. Candidates will be chosen after passing a computer-based exam followed by certificates verified. The written examination would last three hours and consist of 150 multiple choice questions, each worth one mark. According to the official notification, the merit list will be compiled based on the candidates' scores in the computer-based exam, and if more than one candidate receives the same score, all of them will get a call for document verification.

Here are steps to apply for Post Graduate Assistant posts

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click the recruitment link.

Select 'Online Registration' from the drop-down menu.

Enter the required details to completer the registration process and log in

Fill out the application form and attach the required documentation

After paying the requisite fee, submit the form.

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 500, whereas, it is Rs 250 for SC, SCA, and ST categories. The fee can only be paid online using net banking, credit card, or debit card. The number of jobs advertised is tentative, and it may change as the Teachers Recruitment Board sees fit. To apply for Post Graduate Assistant positions through TN TRB Recruitment 2021, candidates must keep watching the official website, stated the board.

Meanwhile, amid the rising number of suicides among students taking the NEET exam, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to hold counselling sessions for students who passed the exam this year. On Tuesday, September 14, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam said that over 1 lakh students from the state have taken the NEET exams this year. To ensure 'social fairness,' the Tamil Nadu Assembly also passed a bill scrapping the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and allowing admission to medical schools based on Class XII grades.

