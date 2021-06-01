TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Results 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma results 2021. The even semester exam for the October-December 2020 session was held in the month of February 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam check their results and download their scorecard only by visiting the official website tndte.gov.in.

The DOTE is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately," an official statement on the website reads.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here for their convenience.

How to check TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Results 2021:

Visit the official website --www.tndte.gov.in

Click on the TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma result link available on the homepage

Key in the registration number and select scheme of exam

Your TNDTE Polytechnic result will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take its printout for future reference.

Click on the direct link to check TNDTE Polytechnic Diploma Results 2021.

The TNDTE results will have marks obtained by the candidates in the Government Polytechnic examination in each subject, total marks secured, qualifying status, and details of the examination.