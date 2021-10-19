TNEA 2021 Counselling: Rank List To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TNEA 2021 Counselling Update: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions also known as TNEA has been closed recently. Candidates were given time to register for the supplementary counselling 2021. The deadline to register for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021 was Sunday, October 17, 2021. As per the official schedule that has been released earlier, the rank list is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website which is tneaonline.org.
Candidates must know that the TNEA supplementary counselling is done with aim of offering the remaining seats to the students who did not get admissions. Along with this, it is also being used to fill the vacant seats in the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check important dates related to TNEA 2021 here.
In order to register for the same, candidates had to get their ID and password generated from official website. Candidates were also advised to download and take the printout of the form for future references. In order to check the rank list, candidates should be ready with the ID and password which they generated from the official website.
The official notification available on the website reads, "Tamil Nadu Supplementary counselling 2021 (TNEA Supplementary 2021) is a complete online process includes Registration, Payments, Choice Filling, Allotment and Confirmation. Candidates are requested to read the instructions given here completely for the successful completion of their Counseling and Admissions. Please download instructions and read carefully before starting the online registration."