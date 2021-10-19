TNEA 2021 Counselling: Rank List To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download

TNEA 2021 Counselling Update: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions also known as TNEA has been closed recently. Candidates were given time to register for the supplementary counselling 2021. The deadline to register for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021 was Sunday, October 17, 2021. As per the official schedule that has been released earlier, the rank list is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website which is tneaonline.org.

Candidates must know that the TNEA supplementary counselling is done with aim of offering the remaining seats to the students who did not get admissions. Along with this, it is also being used to fill the vacant seats in the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check important dates related to TNEA 2021 here.

TNEA 2021 Counselling: Important Dates

The registration for supplementary counselling for candidates was started on October 14, 2021

As mentioned above, the deadline for candidates to get themselves registered was Sunday, October 17, 2021

The rank list is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

In order to register for the same, candidates had to get their ID and password generated from official website. Candidates were also advised to download and take the printout of the form for future references. In order to check the rank list, candidates should be ready with the ID and password which they generated from the official website.

Steps to check TNEA rank list 2021

In the first step, candidates will have to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission at tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the link related to TNEA rank list 2021 (To be noted that the link will only be activated after the upload of rank list)

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their email address or ID and password to login

The rank list will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a screenshot or printout for any future reference

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions: Official Notification