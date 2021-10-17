TNEA 2021 Counselling:Deadline For Registration Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Register

Quick links:
TNEA 2021 Counselling Update: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions also known as TNEA had recently started the registration process for supplementary counselling 2021. All those students who are eligible and interested but have not got themselves registered can do it now. the deadline to register for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021 ends on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Candidates will have to visit the official website in order to register. The TNEA official website is tneaonline.org.
TNEA supplementary counselling is done with aim of offering the remaining seats to the students who have not yet got admissions. Along with this, it is also being used to fill the vacant seats in the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. The steps to register for the same as well as key dates for TNEA counselling 2021 can be checked here.
"Tamil Nadu Supplementary counselling 2021 (TNEA Supplementary 2021) is a complete online process includes Registration, Payments, Choice Filling, Allotment and Confirmation. Candidates are requested to read the instructions given here completely for the successful completion of their Counseling and Admissions. Please download instructions and read carefully before starting the online registration," the official website reads.