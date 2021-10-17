Last Updated:

TNEA 2021 Counselling:Deadline For Registration Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Register

TNEA 2021 counselling registration window will be closed today. Candidates should make sure to follow the steps mentioned here and register themselves.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TNEA 2021

Image: Shutterstock


TNEA 2021 Counselling Update: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions also known as TNEA had recently started the registration process for supplementary counselling 2021. All those students who are eligible and interested but have not got themselves registered can do it now. the deadline to register for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021 ends on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Candidates will have to visit the official website in order to register. The TNEA official website is tneaonline.org. 

TNEA supplementary counselling is done with aim of offering the remaining seats to the students who have not yet got admissions. Along with this, it is also being used to fill the vacant seats in the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. The steps to register for the same as well as key dates for TNEA counselling 2021 can be checked here. 

TNEA 2021 Counselling: Important Dates

  • Registration for supplementary counselling was started on October 14, 2021
  • The last date to register is October 17, 2021
  • The rank list will be released on October 19, 2021

TNEA 2021: Steps to register

  • Step 1- Candidates will have to visit the official website – tneaonline.org.  
  • Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here for Supplementary Registration.' 
  • Step 3- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in the details as required to register themselves on the portal
  • Step 4- The user ID and password will be generated after registration
  • Step 5- Again candidates will have to go to official website and log in using their user ID and password.  
  • Step 6- Fill the TNEA counselling registration form and upload the necessary documents.  
  • Step 7-Your TNEA 2021 supplementary registration would be completed. Download and take the printout of the form for future references.  

Here is the direct link to register for TNEA Counselling 2021

"Tamil Nadu Supplementary counselling 2021 (TNEA Supplementary 2021) is a complete online process includes Registration, Payments, Choice Filling, Allotment and Confirmation. Candidates are requested to read the instructions given here completely for the successful completion of their Counseling and Admissions. Please download instructions and read carefully before starting the online registration," the official website reads.

