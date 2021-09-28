TNEA Counselling 2021 For First Round Begins On Tneaonline.org, Check Key Dates

Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the TNEA Counseling 2021 for Engineering Admissions. As per the schedule, the first round of counselling will be conducted for those students who have secured ranks between 1 and 14788. To be noted that the deadline to fill the first round of counselling registration is September 30, 2021. It should be done by the second half of the deadline by 5 pm. The website to check the TNEA Round 1 counselling list is tneaonline.org.
Candidates should check the TNEA counselling registration schedule here. This is the first round 0f counselling and three more rounds will also be conducted afterwards. Here is the direct link to fill the application form. In order to make the counselling process go smoothly, candidates should be ready with their rank cards. In order to check admit card, a registered email ID and password will be required. The schedule says that the tentative seat allotment list will be released on October 3, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates here.
TNEA 2021 Counselling: Important Dates
- TNEA registration and payment should be done between September 27 and September 30, 2021
- Choice Filling should be done on October 1 and 2, 2021
- The tentative seat allotment result will be released on October 3, 2021
- Confirmation of allotted seats should be done on October 3 and 4, 2021
- The provisional seat allotment list will be updated on October 5, 2021
- Round 2 counselling will be conducted between October 1 and October 9, 2021
- Round 3 counselling will be held between October 5 to 12, 2021
TNEA Counselling 2021: How to apply
- Candidates should go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, tneaonline.org.
- On the homepage, go to the ‘Registration’ link
- Post filling all the required details candidates should pay TNEA initial counselling fees.
- Candidates will then have to fill the choices of colleges as per the rank which they have secured in the examination
- Candidates will then be asked to release a tentative seat allotment list
- Candidates will then be required to confirm their allotted seats and complete the admission process
- Here is the direct link to go to the counselling page