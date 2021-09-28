TNEA Counselling 2021 For First Round Begins On Tneaonline.org, Check Key Dates

Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the TNEA Counseling 2021 for Engineering Admissions. As per the schedule, the first round of counselling will be conducted for those students who have secured ranks between 1 and 14788. To be noted that the deadline to fill the first round of counselling registration is September 30, 2021. It should be done by the second half of the deadline by 5 pm. The website to check the TNEA Round 1 counselling list is tneaonline.org.

Candidates should check the TNEA counselling registration schedule here. This is the first round 0f counselling and three more rounds will also be conducted afterwards. Here is the direct link to fill the application form. In order to make the counselling process go smoothly, candidates should be ready with their rank cards. In order to check admit card, a registered email ID and password will be required. The schedule says that the tentative seat allotment list will be released on October 3, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates here.

TNEA 2021 Counselling: Important Dates

TNEA registration and payment should be done between September 27 and September 30, 2021

Choice Filling should be done on October 1 and 2, 2021

The tentative seat allotment result will be released on October 3, 2021

Confirmation of allotted seats should be done on October 3 and 4, 2021

The provisional seat allotment list will be updated on October 5, 2021

Round 2 counselling will be conducted between October 1 and October 9, 2021

Round 3 counselling will be held between October 5 to 12, 2021

TNEA Counselling 2021: How to apply