TNEA Counselling 2021: Registrations For Round 2 Begin Today; Check Dates & How To Apply

TNEA Counselling 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the counselling procedure for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions.

TNEA Counselling 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the counselling procedure for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions. The registration process for the TNEA Counselling 2021 has started today, October 1, 2021. The counselling is being conducted for various programs offered by the state board. Candidates need to visit the official website for the TNEA counselling round 2 registration.

This year, TNEA counselling is expected to begin on September 28, 2021, with a total of four sessions held by the selection authority. The candidates taking part in the counselling procedure must know that TNEA Counselling 2021 will be conducted in four steps, such as initial payment, choice filling, seat allotment, and confirmation. Meanwhile, all those candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seat can also choose the floating option, which would help them apply again in the other rounds.

TNEA Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply

  • STEP 1: To apply for the TNEA Counselling 2021, candidates need to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions - tneaonline.org. 
  • STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, select the 'Registration' option.
  • STEP 3: To complete the registration process, enter your credentials.
  • STEP 4: Based on your exam results, enter your college preferences.
  • STEP 5: Now, pay the requisite counselling fees and then click on "Submit" button.
  • STEP 6: After completing the registration procedure, the Directorate of Technical Education will release a tentative seat allotment list in October.
  • Step 7: Post declaration of the list, students can confirm their allotted seats and complete the admission process.

TNEA Counselling Round 2: Important Dates

Events Dates
  • TNEA registration and fee payment

 
  • September 27 to 30, 2021

 
  • Students can fill seats of their choice

 
  • October 1 to 2, 2021

 
  • Tentative seat allotment list will be declared

 
  • October 3, 2021

 
  • Confirmation of seats

 
  • October 3 to 4, 2021

 
  • Dcelaration of provisional allotemtn list

 
  • October 5, 2021

 
  • TNEA Round 2 counselling

 
  • October 1 to 9, 2021

 
  • TNEA Round 3 counselling

 
  • October 5 to 12, 2021

