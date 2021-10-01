TNEA Counselling 2021: Registrations For Round 2 Begin Today; Check Dates & How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TNEA Counselling 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the counselling procedure for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions. The registration process for the TNEA Counselling 2021 has started today, October 1, 2021. The counselling is being conducted for various programs offered by the state board. Candidates need to visit the official website for the TNEA counselling round 2 registration.
This year, TNEA counselling is expected to begin on September 28, 2021, with a total of four sessions held by the selection authority. The candidates taking part in the counselling procedure must know that TNEA Counselling 2021 will be conducted in four steps, such as initial payment, choice filling, seat allotment, and confirmation. Meanwhile, all those candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seat can also choose the floating option, which would help them apply again in the other rounds.
|Events
|Dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|