TNEA Counselling 2021 Starts From Sept 27; Check How To Register & Counselling Steps

Tamil Nadu Engineering counselling 2021: The counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 starts today, September 27. The counselling schedule was published by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on the official website - tneaonline.org. Those candidates who will take part in the examination will have to login and register for TNEA 2021 counseling. Meanwhile, the first round of TNEA Counselling 2021 for students ranked between 1 and 14,788 will end on September 30.

Candidates must know that this year's TNEA counselling will be held in four different rounds. Every year, lakhs of students take part in the entrance examination to get admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) across colleges in Tamil Nadu. Only after the completion of the TNEA counselling the candidates allotted seats based on their respective choices.

How To Register For TNEA Counselling 2021

STEP 1: To register for TNEA Counselling 2021, visit the official website - tneaonline.org .

. STEP 2: Now, register using details such as TNEA random numbers and other required details.

STEP 3: Candidates need to log in again and enter their personal information.

STEP 4: Fill in the special reservation information.

STEP 5: Enter the scholarship information, school of study information, and academic information.

STEP 6: Review the entered information and the total payment.

STEP 7: Submit and download the application for future use.

TNEA 2021 Counselling: General counselling steps

Online counselling for academic and vocational courses. The initial deposit for the registration fee. Choice filling. tentative allotment. confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment.

Image: PTI