TNEA Eligibility Criteria 2020: TNEA 2020 Educational Qualification And Nativity Details

The Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu has announced the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020, among other details. with the official notification on its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for B.E./B. Tech courses need to fulfil TNEA eligibility criteria 2020. Students would be able to fill the forms for different courses under 539 participating institutes. So, we have mentioned details about the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020 and other things that you must check out.
Candidates need to meet the minimum TNEA eligibility criteria 2020 for seeking admission in different courses. The TNEA eligibility 2020 involves parameters such as nativity, age limit, and educational qualification among other things to seek admission. However, those who fail to fulfil the eligibility for TNEA 2020 or do not submit the form with required documents before the last date would not be able to proceed with the process ahead.
Interested candidates need to check the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020, which the authorities have prescribed. Before filling the admission form they must know the eligibility for TNEA 2020. We have mentioned things that the applicants must know.
All the applicants who fall into any of the categories of nativity would fulfil the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020. But they would have to submit the required documents for the final seat allotment. Check details:
|
Categories
|
Average Percentage
|
General
|
45%
|
Backward class (including backward class Muslim)
|
40%
|
MBC & DNC
|
40%
|
SC/ SCA/ ST
|
40%
