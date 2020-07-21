TNEA Eligibility Criteria 2020: TNEA 2020 Educational Qualification And Nativity Details

The Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu has announced the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020, among other details. with the official notification on its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for B.E./B. Tech courses need to fulfil TNEA eligibility criteria 2020. Students would be able to fill the forms for different courses under 539 participating institutes. So, we have mentioned details about the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020 and other things that you must check out.

Candidates need to meet the minimum TNEA eligibility criteria 2020 for seeking admission in different courses. The TNEA eligibility 2020 involves parameters such as nativity, age limit, and educational qualification among other things to seek admission. However, those who fail to fulfil the eligibility for TNEA 2020 or do not submit the form with required documents before the last date would not be able to proceed with the process ahead.

TNEA eligibility criteria 2020: Nativity

Interested candidates need to check the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020, which the authorities have prescribed. Before filling the admission form they must know the eligibility for TNEA 2020. We have mentioned things that the applicants must know.

All the applicants who fall into any of the categories of nativity would fulfil the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020. But they would have to submit the required documents for the final seat allotment. Check details:

Tamil Nadu students fulfil the eligibility for TNEA 2020 who have passed VIII-XII standard from schools located in the state: Those candidates would not need to submit nativity certificate.

Tamil Nadu students fulfil TNEA eligibility criteria 2020 who have passed VIII-XII standard from schools situated outside the state. But they would have to produce Original Nativity e-Certificate at the time of the verification.

Children of Central Government Employees, whose parents have been serving in Tamil Nadu for five years at a stretch are eligible for TNEA 2020. They would also have to produce a certificate from the employer of the parent during verification.

Children of employees in Government recognized institutions who have been serving for the past five years in Tamil Nadu fulfil the TNEA eligibility criteria 2020. They would have to produce a certificate from the employer stating that the person is a Permanent Employee of the firm and has been working continuously in Tamil Nadu from five years.

Children of All India service Tamil Nadu cadre officers would have to produce a Self-declaration from the parent at the time of document verification for TNEA 2020.

Other state candidates who have passed VIII-XII standard from schools located in Tamil Nadu fulfil TNEA eligibility 2020 and do not need to submit nativity certificate.

TNEA eligibility criteria 2020: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed HSC or its equivalent classes with a minimum average percentage in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together.

Candidates must have passed HSC in any one of the Vocational Subjects in 11th and 12th with any one of the Engineering related subjects namely Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry with a minimum average percentage put together.

TNEA eligibility marks

Here is the list of TNEA eligibility marks for TNEA 2020.

Categories Average Percentage General 45% Backward class (including backward class Muslim) 40% MBC & DNC 40% SC/ SCA/ ST 40%

