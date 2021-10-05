TNEA Provisional Allotment 2021 List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

TNEA provisional allotment 2021: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission counselling process is already going on for admissions to this academic year. Under TNEA Counselling 2021, the provisional seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. All the students who are waiting for TNEA provisional seat allotment list 2021 will be able to check the same on the official website tneaonline.org.

Once TNEA 2021 provisional seat allotment list is released, the candidates will have to confirm their seats. Only those candidates who will secure a seat will be allowed to confirm the same and continue the admissions process. The University had earlier released a tentative seat allotment list too so that students can get an idea of the vacancies. The steps to check TNEA seat allotment have been mentioned here.

TNEA Counselling 2021: Steps to check Provisional Seat Allotment list

The registered candidates will have to visit the official website at tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2021" (To be noted that the link will only be activated post-release of seat allotment list)

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter details like Email Id and password and click on the login button

The Provisional Seat Allotment for TNEA 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should make sure to go through it carefully and take a printout for future preferences

Post checking the allotment list, candidates will have to proceed with the admissions process. They will have to confirm it and pay the fee and proceed with getting their documents verified so that the admissions process can be completed. In such cases where candidates did not secure a seat, they have an option of registering themselves for the third round of counselling. This time a total of four rounds will be there to complete the TNEA 2021 counselling process.