TNEA Random Number 2020: Details About Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Out On Website

Aspiring engineering students who have applied for TNEA 2020 or the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions can now log in to the official website. Students who earlier filled all formalities can follow the link that is tneaonline.org as the TNEA random number 2020 details are out on the official website.

TNEA random number 2020 details

The Directorate of Technical Education or the DoTE released detailed procedure guidelines, after the TNEA random number 2020 allotment, students will have to apply all the certificates for verification for TNEA 2020. Students will be intimidated about the TNEA random number 2020 either through an SMS mode or through the website. The TNEA random number download was expected on August 22, however, the authorities faced unforeseeable delay.

The TNEA random number 2020 is assigned by the DoTE examination controller to the candidates wishing to take TNEA 2020 admissions. The TNEA random number 2020 is a ten-digit special identification code given by the organisation after which the general certificate verification of the candidates takes place. The process is to shortlist students for the courses. Once the list is out, students will undergo the final round of selection, post which he or she will go through counselling process. To access the TNEA random number 2020, students will have to use the same ID and password that they have put at the time of form filling. The final list would be prepared on the basis of ten plus two marks and certificates which were to be uploaded before August 20.

Here is a detailed overview of TNEA counselling

Image Credits: DoTE Website

Here are the steps for TNEA random number download

To access the official TNEA random number log in to the website tneaonline.org. It will lead to the homepage of TNEA 2020. You will have to click on the “TNEA 2020” link for TNEA random number 2020. The candidate must type the email ID and password on the new page that is on the screen. After this, click the “Submit” button TNEA random number 2020. TNEA random number can be seen post this. Check for the unique number. Make a note of the TNEA random number download somewhere.

