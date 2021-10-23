TNEA Supplementary Tentative Allotment List Released; Here's How To Check

Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Supplementary Tentative Allotment list 2021. The TNEA Tentative Allotment list has been uploaded on the official website. The TNEA 2021 counselling process was started on October 14 and the deadline for getting registered was October 18, 2021. The rank list for academic, vocational, and government school students has already been released on October 21, 2021. Registered candidates can check the list on the official website-tneaonline.org.

The Tentative Allotment list which has been released on Saturday, October 23 can be checked by visiting the official website. Candidates must log in to the official website and accept the allotment list on October 23 itself till 7 pm. The step-by-step guide to download the supplementary tentative allotment list and the important dates have been mentioned here.

TNEA Supplementary Tentative Allotment 2021: Important dates

Supplementary Tentative Allotment has been released on October 23, 2021

TNEA provisional allotment is likely to be out on October 24, 2021

TNEA Supplementary Tentative Allotment 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website-tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the tab that says, "Click here for Supplementary Counselling."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their application number and password

The Supplementary Counselling list will then be displayed on the screen

Candidates must keep a copy of the allotment list for future reference

