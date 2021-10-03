TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 Order To Be Released Later Today; Check Important Links Here

TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 Update: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission or TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 order will be announced soon. The order is scheduled to be out by Sunday, October 3, 2021. Post the release of orders, the eligible students are advised to confirm their allotted seats soon. The deadline to confirm seats ends on October 4, 2021 in the second half at 5 pm. Tamil Nadu's counseling schedule has been attached in this article below. For any other information related to TNEA counselling 2021, candidates must visit the official website of TNEA. The official website that is to be visited is tneaonline.org.

It should be noted that the first round of TNEA counseling is conducted only for those students who have secured ranks from 1 to 14788. The link to check TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 letter has also been mentioned below in this article. Candidates must remember that TNEA counselling 2021 is a complete online process. The process will include steps like registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. This year, the government of Tamil Nadu decided to conduct TNEA 2021 process online. It has been done because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state as well as the country. The steps to check the TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 list or letter are mentioned here.

Steps to check TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021