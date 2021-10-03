Last Updated:

TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 Order To Be Released Later Today; Check Important Links Here

TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 order will be released on Sunday in the second half. Here are the steps that candidates will have to follow to check the list.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TNEA

Image: Shutterstock


TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 Update: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission or TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 order will be announced soon. The order is scheduled to be out by Sunday, October 3, 2021. Post the release of orders, the eligible students are advised to confirm their allotted seats soon. The deadline to confirm seats ends on October 4, 2021 in the second half at 5 pm. Tamil Nadu's counseling schedule has been attached in this article below. For any other information related to TNEA counselling 2021, candidates must visit the official website of TNEA. The official website that is to be visited is tneaonline.org.

It should be noted that the first round of TNEA counseling is conducted only for those students who have secured ranks from 1 to 14788. The link to check TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 letter has also been mentioned below in this article. Candidates must remember that TNEA counselling 2021 is a complete online process. The process will include steps like registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. This year, the government of Tamil Nadu decided to conduct TNEA 2021 process online. It has been done because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state as well as the country. The steps to check the TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021 list or letter are mentioned here.

Steps to check TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021

  • In the first step, candidates will have to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission at tneaonline.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the link related to TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021. Here is the direct link.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their email address and password to login and to check allotment letter
  • The allotted college list will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a screenshot or printout for any future reference
  • Candidates will be given two options. Either they will have to confirm the allotted seat by October 4 or they will have to click on floating option to take part in further rounds.
  • Students who belong to General Academic and General Vocational category can login to the link shared above
  • In case of any grievances or queries, students can contact TNEA help desk.
READ | TNEA random number 2020: Details about Tamil Nadu engineering admissions out on website
READ | TNEA Rank List 2021 declared, counselling schedule released; check details
READ | TNEA Counselling 2021 starts from Sept 27; Check how to register & counselling steps
READ | TNEA Counselling 2021 for first round begins on tneaonline.org, check key dates
READ | TNEA Counselling 2021: Registrations for Round 2 begin today; Check dates & how to apply
Tags: TNEA, TNEA Tentative Allotment, TNEA Tentative Allotment 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND