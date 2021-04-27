TNPSC AO Answer Key 2021 Released On Tnpsc.gov.in; Last Date To Raise Queries Is May 3

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC AO Answer Key 2021 for the written examination conducted for Assistant Officer (AO), Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO), and Assistant Horticultural Officer (AHO). The TNPSC AO Answer Key 2021 has been updated on the official website, of which a direct link is provided below, and candidates have until May 03 to submit their objections. Candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC 2021 examination from April 17 to 19 are advised to hurry up and visit the website before the deadline. Here's a tutorial on TNPSC AO Answer Key download among other details.

TNPSC AO Answer Key 2021

Step-by-step Tutorial on TNPSC AO Answer Key Download

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission - tnpsc.gov.in The candidate will be able to spot the links for answer keys on the homepage itself under the 'What's New' column. Click on one of these links - “ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF HORTICULTURE AND HORTICULTURAL OFFICER IN TAMIL NADU HORTICULTURAL SERVICE” Or ASSISTANT AGRICULTURAL OFFICER IN THE TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SUBORDINATE SERVICE AND ASSISTANT HORTICULTURAL OFFICER IN THE TAMIL NADU HORTICULTURAL SUBORDINATE SERVICE” OR “AGRICULTURAL OFFICER (EXTENSION) IN TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SERVICE.” Upon clicking on the link, the candidate will be redirected to a new page wherein they'll be required to choose their subject to finally get access to the TNPSC Answer Key PDF. In case the candidates want to raise their objections regarding the TNPSC Answer Key, they can do so by tapping on the "Click Here" link provided against each subject-related PDF under the column of 'Key - Challenge'. The next step will be to submit the registration number and application number of the candidate along with question no. the candidate has an objection about. The last date and time to submit objections are May 3, 2021, before 5:45 PM. Download the answer key for future reference.

After the final selection process of the candidates, TNPSC will once again release a final answer key meant for the whole process. Candidates are advised to regularly keep tabs on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the latest updates.

Image Source: Shutterstock