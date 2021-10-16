Last Updated:

TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Exam On November 6; Admit Cards To Be Out Soon

TNPSC has announced exam date for Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam. The admit card release date has not been announced yet. It is likely to be released soon.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TNPSC

Image: Shutterstock


TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the exam date for  Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment. The Commission has said that the examination will be conducted on November 6, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that this is the preliminary phase of Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment. Therefore, all those candidates who qualify in this exam will be considered eligible for the next rounds. The next two rounds are main exam and interview.

Who can take the exam?

All those candidates who went through the recruitment drive and applied by following process mentioned there within the due date will be considered. Only those candidates who managed to do all the above-mentioned steps properly without any error will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam. This prelims exam will be held in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli. Candidates must know that post qualifying for Mains, the exam centres that will be allotted to them will be in Chennai. 

“The memorandum of admission (hall ticket) for eligible applicants will be made available in the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in / www.tnpsc.gov.in for downloading by applicants. The memorandum of admission will not be sent by post. The applicants must comply with each and every instruction given in the memorandum of admission,” the Commission has said.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 candidates will be hired for assistant public prosecutor post. The selected candidates will have to work for Tamil Nadu General Service. For more updates regarding the exams, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

How to download admit card

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in
  • Step 2- Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ Tab, given at the left corner of the homepage.
  • Step 3- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on exam related notification.
  • Step 4- Candidates must click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ given under 'Activity'.
  • Step 5- The TNPSC Admit Card will be downloaded. Take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall.
READ | TNPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Group-1 Civil Services exam declared, check merit list here
READ | TNPSC Recruitment 2021: TNPSC CESE engineering services notification for 537 vacancies out
READ | TNPSC AO Answer Key 2021 released on tnpsc.gov.in; Last date to raise queries is May 3
READ | TNPSC Group 1 Mains exam date released for Group-1 Civil Services exam
READ | TNPSC Direct Recruitment 2021: Apply for Architectural Asst/Planning Asst posts
Tags: TNPSC, TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND