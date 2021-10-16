TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Prelims Exam On November 6; Admit Cards To Be Out Soon

TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the exam date for Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment. The Commission has said that the examination will be conducted on November 6, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that this is the preliminary phase of Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment. Therefore, all those candidates who qualify in this exam will be considered eligible for the next rounds. The next two rounds are main exam and interview.

Who can take the exam?

All those candidates who went through the recruitment drive and applied by following process mentioned there within the due date will be considered. Only those candidates who managed to do all the above-mentioned steps properly without any error will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam. This prelims exam will be held in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli. Candidates must know that post qualifying for Mains, the exam centres that will be allotted to them will be in Chennai.

“The memorandum of admission (hall ticket) for eligible applicants will be made available in the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in / www.tnpsc.gov.in for downloading by applicants. The memorandum of admission will not be sent by post. The applicants must comply with each and every instruction given in the memorandum of admission,” the Commission has said.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 candidates will be hired for assistant public prosecutor post. The selected candidates will have to work for Tamil Nadu General Service. For more updates regarding the exams, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

How to download admit card