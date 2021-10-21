TNPSC CSSSE Recruitment 2021: Apply For 193 Posts By November 19, See Details

TNPSC CSSSE Recruitment: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has announced its recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested to apply for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Examination are hereby informed that the registration process has been started on October 20, 2021. The deadline to apply for the recruitment is November 19, 2021. All the interested candidates will have to visit the official website to apply. The official website to check recruitment notification is tnpsc.gov.in
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 193 candidates will be selected. Recruitment details such as eligibility, selection process and other details can be checked here. Here are the steps to apply
TNPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details
- For Computer–cum-vaccine storekeeper, 30 candidates will be hired
- For Block Health Statistician, 161 candidates will be selected
- For Statistical Assistant, 2 candidates will be selected
Important Dates
- Date of Notification 20.10.2021
- Last date for submission of online application 19.11.2021
- Date of Written Examination Paper – I (Subject Paper) 09.01.2022 (10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M)
- Paper – II (General Studies) 09.01.2022 (3.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M)
Tamil Nadu PSC: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments, a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced. It will be uploaded on the official website. Selected candidates will be called for counseling and for document verification.
Application Fees
Candidates belonging to general category will be charged a sum of Rs 250. Out of which Rs 150 is registration fee and Rs 100 is examination fees. The Examination fee will have to be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment.
TNPSC CSSSE Recruitment 2021: Salary details
- For Computer–cumvaccine store keeper in Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department salary will be between Rs.19,500- Rs 62,000
- Block Health Statistician in Family Welfare Department salary will be between Rs.20,600- Rs 65,500
- Statistical Assistant in Food Safety & Drug Administration Department salary will be between Rs.35,900-Rs 1,13,500
How to apply
- Applicants should apply only through online mode in the Commission‟s Websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in.
- One-Time Registration (OTR) using Aadhaar is mandatory before applying for any post.
- To apply under One-Time Registration system, the applicants should have a scanned image of their photograph, certificates specified if any and signature in CD/DVD/Pen Drive to upload the same as per the specifications given in the guidelines for scanning and up
- Fill the form, submit fee and click on submit
- Keep a copy of form for future reference