TNPSC CSSSE Recruitment 2021: Apply For 193 Posts By November 19, See Details

TNPSC CSSSE Recruitment: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has announced its recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested to apply for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Examination are hereby informed that the registration process has been started on October 20, 2021. The deadline to apply for the recruitment is November 19, 2021. All the interested candidates will have to visit the official website to apply. The official website to check recruitment notification is tnpsc.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 193 candidates will be selected. Recruitment details such as eligibility, selection process and other details can be checked here. Here are the steps to apply

TNPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

For Computer–cum-vaccine storekeeper, 30 candidates will be hired

For Block Health Statistician, 161 candidates will be selected

For Statistical Assistant, 2 candidates will be selected

Important Dates

Date of Notification 20.10.2021

Last date for submission of online application 19.11.2021

Date of Written Examination Paper – I (Subject Paper) 09.01.2022 (10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M)

Paper – II (General Studies) 09.01.2022 (3.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M)

Tamil Nadu PSC: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments, a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced. It will be uploaded on the official website. Selected candidates will be called for counseling and for document verification.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will be charged a sum of Rs 250. Out of which Rs 150 is registration fee and Rs 100 is examination fees. The Examination fee will have to be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment.

TNPSC CSSSE Recruitment 2021: Salary details

For Computer–cumvaccine store keeper in Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department salary will be between Rs.19,500- Rs 62,000

Block Health Statistician in Family Welfare Department salary will be between Rs.20,600- Rs 65,500

Statistical Assistant in Food Safety & Drug Administration Department salary will be between Rs.35,900-Rs 1,13,500

How to apply