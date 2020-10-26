TNUSRB 2020: TNUSRB Police Recruitment For More Than 10,000 Posts To End Today

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board, TNUSRB 2020, had notified the vacancies under TNUSRB recruitment 2020. Online applications for more than 10,000 posts were invited by the TNUSRB 2020. The TNUSRB recruitment notification was released on the official website of TNUSRB 2020 at tnusrbonline.org. All interested eligible candidates can now go to the website mentioned and apply in the TNUSRB recruitment 2020. However, the candidates need to apply fast as today is the last date to apply in the TNUSRB recruitment 2020. To make the cut in TNUSRB 2020’s vacancy, candidates should apply as soon as possible today. The vacancies on offer are for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman. For all the people who are curious about the TNUSRB police recruitment 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

TNUSRB recruitment 2020

The online application process in the TNUSRB police recruitment 2020 started last month on September 26, 2020. The examination is scheduled to take place on December 13, 2020. There are a total of 10,906 posts on offer. The minimum age limit in the TNUSRB police recruitment 2020 is 18 years and the upper limit for the age is 24 years. Several relaxations for different categories are also given in the TNUSRB recruitment 2020.

To be eligible for the various posts, a candidate needs to have passed their class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognised university or board. The candidate should also have the Tamil language as one of the subjects in their 10 th standard. Those candidates with higher qualifications than 10th standard but do not have the class 10 exams cleared are not eligible to apply in the TNUSRB 2020 recruitment. Here is a look at the post wise details of TNUSRB police vacancy.

TNUSRB Police recruitment 2020 details

Gr II Police Constable (Armed Service) – 3784 posts

Gr II Police Constable (Special Force) – 6545

Grade II Jail Warder – 119

Fireman – 458

Total number of posts - 10,906

Interested candidates should check the official TNUSRB police vacancy notification before applying. To make the cut in TNUSRB 2020 recruitment, one needs to hurry up as there is no extension announced by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the TNUSRB 2020 to know about all the latest details and updates about the TNUSRB police recruitment 2020.

