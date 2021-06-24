Toycathon 2021 Live Updates| Toys And Games Play Vital Role In Economy Of India: PM Modi

It is great that over 1500 ideas were submitted in the first edition of Toycathon

I had appealed to the youth for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Local solutions, last year. I am glad that the youth have come forward to make it possible. Toys and Games play vital roles in the economy and creativity of India. I am glad in the first edition of Toycathon, over 1500 ideas were received.