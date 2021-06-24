Last Updated:

Toycathon 2021 Live Updates| Toys And Games Play Vital Role In Economy Of India: PM Modi

PM Modi is interacting with the participants of Toycathon 2021 on the occasion of its Grand Finale today, Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas.

Nandini Verma
TOYCATHON 2021

12:13 IST, June 24th 2021
Indian games should communicate various aspects of India: PM Modi

India is celebrating 75 years of independence. It is a golden opportunity for game developers in India. Various freedom struggle stories, incidents of our leaders in freedom struggle can be included in the development of new games. Such games should focus on communicating various aspects of India and its culture. 

12:10 IST, June 24th 2021
Our Toys and Gaming Industry can play a big role in promoting art, culture of India: PM

Today the world wants to understand the present potential of India, the art culture of India, the society of India in a better way. Our Toys and Gaming Industry can play a big role in this, PM Modi said.

12:07 IST, June 24th 2021
'Concepts of many online games either promote violence or cause mental stress': PM Modi

Most of the online or digital games available in the market today are not Indian in concept. You also know that the concepts of many games in this either promote violence or cause mental stress, PM Modi said.

12:04 IST, June 24th 2021
'Toyconomy'- Global Toy Market is worth 100 billion dollars, India's

The Global Toy market is around 100 billion dollars. India contributes only 1.5 million dollars only. Today, we have to import 80% of toys from foreign countries. Crores of rupees are being spent to import toys in India. 

12:01 IST, June 24th 2021
It is great that over 1500 ideas were submitted in the first edition of Toycathon

I had appealed to the youth for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Local solutions, last year. I am glad that the youth have come forward to make it possible. Toys and Games play vital roles in the economy and creativity of India.  I am glad in the first edition of Toycathon, over 1500 ideas were received.

11:42 IST, June 24th 2021
A VR device that allows cycling while site-seeing of ancient monuments of India

A participant from Coimbatore has developed a VR device that can be worn while cycling at one place in a gym and the person can view all ancient monuments of India. It will give a real-time experience of virtual site-seeing. 

PM Modi appreciated the interesting idea and asked to develop the same for those using a trademill. 

11:24 IST, June 24th 2021
Participants discuss their innovative games with PM Modi

The participants from across the country are discussing the games they have developed, with PM Narendra Modi. A participant has developed a game that helps people improve their yoga postures. PM Modi suggested the participant to develop the game in regional languages and languages approved by UN too. 

11:13 IST, June 24th 2021
PM Modi's interaction with Toycathon participants begins

PM  Modi's interaction with Toycathon participants has begun. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, MoS Education Sanjay Dhotre are also present. 

