Toycathon 2021 Live Updates| Toys And Games Play Vital Role In Economy Of India: PM Modi

India is celebrating 75 years of independence. It is a golden opportunity for game developers in India. Various freedom struggle stories, incidents of our leaders in freedom struggle can be included in the development of new games. Such games should focus on communicating various aspects of India and its culture.
Today the world wants to understand the present potential of India, the art culture of India, the society of India in a better way. Our Toys and Gaming Industry can play a big role in this, PM Modi said.
Most of the online or digital games available in the market today are not Indian in concept. You also know that the concepts of many games in this either promote violence or cause mental stress, PM Modi said.
The Global Toy market is around 100 billion dollars. India contributes only 1.5 million dollars only. Today, we have to import 80% of toys from foreign countries. Crores of rupees are being spent to import toys in India.
I had appealed to the youth for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Local solutions, last year. I am glad that the youth have come forward to make it possible. Toys and Games play vital roles in the economy and creativity of India. I am glad in the first edition of Toycathon, over 1500 ideas were received.
A participant from Coimbatore has developed a VR device that can be worn while cycling at one place in a gym and the person can view all ancient monuments of India. It will give a real-time experience of virtual site-seeing.
PM Modi appreciated the interesting idea and asked to develop the same for those using a trademill.
The participants from across the country are discussing the games they have developed, with PM Narendra Modi. A participant has developed a game that helps people improve their yoga postures. PM Modi suggested the participant to develop the game in regional languages and languages approved by UN too.
PM Modi's interaction with Toycathon participants has begun. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, MoS Education Sanjay Dhotre are also present.