TPSC Recruitment For Grade II Posts Have Begun; Apply Online At The Official Website

The TPSC Grade II recruitments for 2020 have now begun. The TPSC recruitment for Tripura Civil Service (TCS) Grade-II, as well as Tripura Police Service (TPS) Grade-II, have been announced and those who are interested can apply for the posts online at the official website, http://www.tpsc.gov.in. The applicants need to download the recruitment PDF and they must also register for the exam before April 9, 2020.

The TPSC Grade II recruitment has 40 posts available, including both TPS and TCS. The Tripura Police Service (TPS) Grade-II only has 10 free posts available, two for SC, two for ST and six for unreserved applicants. Meanwhile, the Tripura Civil Service (TCS) Grade-II has 30 posts available, including five for SC, nine for ST and 16 for unreserved. The recruitment registration started on March 10, 2020.

However, interested applicants must register as soon as possible as the registration closes on April 09, 2020. Here is a link that will directly take you to the PDF download page where you will find all the required information about the TPSC recruitment 2020. The interested candidates need to first register their bio-data on the official website, http://www.tpsc.gov.in. After they have registered, they will receive a unique user-id. The applicant then needs to use this user-id to register for the TPSC Recruitment Grade II examination.

Candidates for the posts will be selected through a Prelims Exam, followed by the main exam and then a personal interview/personality test. All the applicants need to at least have a Bachelor's Degree to be eligible for the posts. Furthermore, the eligible candidate age spans from 21 to 40. The Prelims Exam will be held on June 7, 2020, and the hall tickets will be available for download at a later date.

