TRIFED Signs MoU With IIT Delhi Under Govt’s Flagship ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Saturday entered into a partnership with IIT Delhi under the HRD Ministry’s flagship ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ (UBA) to increase livelihood opportunities and income generation for tribal communities. In order to strengthen the partnership, a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between TRIFED, IIT Delhi and Vijnana Bharati, a swadeshi science movement, said a release from Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

READ | IIT Delhi and NCL Pune to come up with a home-based COVID-19 testing kit; Read here

The UBA joins higher education institutions with villages for the economic and social betterment of rural communities. Under TRIFED’s ‘Van Dhan’ programme, Tribal entrepreneurs will be able to access the expertise of the entire network of more than 2,600 academic and research institutions under the UBA, the release said.

READ | JEE Advanced 2020 syllabus will not be changed, confirms IIT Delhi

Along with IIT Delhi, which is also the National Coordinating Institute (NCI) for the UBA, TRIFED visualises in promoting tribal livelihoods and income-generating programmes.

“It is important to ensure round the year income-earning opportunities for tribals by engaging them in a variety of economic activities ranging from agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, medicinal and aromatic plants etc, going beyond minor forest produces (MFPs)," managing director of TRIFED, Pravir Krishna, said.

“The synergies with institutions of national importance like IIT Delhi will be crucial in our mission to serve the tribal cause, as we can leverage the huge network of academic and research institutions across the country under the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’,” he added.

The tribal forest dwellers engaged in Minor Forest Produces will get exposure to newer processing technologies, Innovation, product, mentorship, handholding and transformational digital systems, under the IIT Delhi partnership and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. The MoU will further open gates for the best of brains in the country to attend to the problems of sustainable tribal livelihoods, the release said.

READ | IIT Delhi's COVID-19 test kit launched for commercial use at Rs 399

The IIT Delhi-TRIFED partnership will also help from the expertise and experience of Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), the statement said. VIBHA will plan and reach out to various stakeholders for convergence with the focus to strengthen the ‘Van Dhan Yojana’ through its local chapters. It will also help in gathering and passing critical information on needs and possible intervention to TRIFED, UBA and tribal communities, it said.

Furthermore, TRIFED is implementing the ‘Van Dhan Yojana’, a programme for value addition, branding and marketing of MFPs by establishing Van Dhan Kendras of around 300 tribal members each across the country to facilitate the creation of sustainable livelihoods for the forest-based tribal gatherers.

READ | IIT Delhi incubated startup launches N95 masks decontamination device, Chakr DeCoV