Tripura Board Exams 2021 For Classes 10 And 12 Postponed Due To COVID

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the rising number of COVID cases. Education Minister of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath Saturday tweeted to inform about the postponement of board exams. The Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) exams were scheduled to begin from May 19, 2021, and the Higher Secondary (class 12) board exams were scheduled to start on May 18, 2021.

“As per the decision of TBSE the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 have been postponed for the time being until further notice. My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath tweeted.

Tripura Board Exams Postponed

The postponement order for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be applicable for all government, government-aided, private schools, and madrassas of the state. "Looking at the uprising situation of COVID-19 pandemic all over the country as well as in our state and also taking into account the safety and health of the students, it will not be judicious to hold ensuing HS (+2 Stage) and Madhyamik Examinations w.e.f May 18 and May 19 respectively," an official notice on TBSE website reads.

The revised schedule for TBSE class 10th and 12th board exams will be announced at least 14 days prior to the date of exams. "The examination committee recommends to postpone these examinations for the time being and propose to hold the examinations when the situation will be conducive with two weeks' notice," the official statement reads.