Tripura Board Result 2021 Date & Time: 10th & 12th Results To Be Announced Tomorrow

Tripura Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to release Tripura Board Result 2021. Results of both classes 10th and 12th will be released on Saturday, July 31. Earlier result date was being predicted considering the Supreme Courts’ order of issuing 12th results by July 31. However, now it has been confirmed by the state board. Registered students will be able to check their TBSE 10th or 12th Result online on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in once it is announced on Saturday. Students must follow the step-by-step guide mentioned here to check their TBSE Result 2021.

TBSE 10th 12th Result: How to Check

The candidate should go to the official website of the state board which is tbse.tripura.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'TBSE 10th result 2021' or 'TBSE 10th result 2021', whichever class the candidate belongs to. It is to be noted that the link will only be activated once results are declared on July 31, 2021.

After clicking on the link, the candidate will be redirected to the result page

The candidate must fill in all the required details correctly and click on submit

The Tripura Board Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot or download the same for future reference

Candidates may keep a hard copy of the results with them

Tripura Board Result 2021: How to get mark sheets

Candidates are hereby informed that the mark sheet issued on July 31 will be provisional. The original mark sheet will be issued by the state board. However, students do not have to directly contact the board as the board will be sending the mark sheets to the schools. Therefore, post declaration of results, students should make sure to contact their respective schools to know the details.

Re-exam for unsatisfied students

Board has also informed that students who won't be happy or satisfied with their results can opt for special exams. The state board will conduct exams in offline mode. However, official dates have not been announced yet as it will depend on the COVID situation in the state as well as the country.