Tripura Board Result 2021 Date & Time: 10th & 12th Results To Be Announced Tomorrow

Image: PTI
Tripura Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to release Tripura Board Result 2021. Results of both classes 10th and 12th will be released on Saturday, July 31. Earlier result date was being predicted considering the Supreme Courts’ order of issuing 12th results by July 31. However, now it has been confirmed by the state board. Registered students will be able to check their TBSE 10th or 12th Result online on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in once it is announced on Saturday. Students must follow the step-by-step guide mentioned here to check their TBSE Result 2021.
Candidates are hereby informed that the mark sheet issued on July 31 will be provisional. The original mark sheet will be issued by the state board. However, students do not have to directly contact the board as the board will be sending the mark sheets to the schools. Therefore, post declaration of results, students should make sure to contact their respective schools to know the details.
Board has also informed that students who won't be happy or satisfied with their results can opt for special exams. The state board will conduct exams in offline mode. However, official dates have not been announced yet as it will depend on the COVID situation in the state as well as the country.