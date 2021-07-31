Tripura Board Results 2021 For Class 10 & 12 Out; Download From Tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results for the class 10 and class 12 board exams on July 31. The students will now be able to check the Tripura Board Result 2021 on the official website of TBSE. According to data released by the state education board, 73,818, students enrolled for the Tripura Board 10th and 12th exams last year. However, this year the number of students is marginally lower.

In view of the threat posed by a novel coronavirus, the state government had earlier canceled the examination of Tripura. This year, the final marks of all the students have been evaluated by criteria issued by the state government.

Tripura board 10th and 12th marks evaluation

A lot of students may not know the criteria involved in their marking. However, this time the marks of the students were set by the state government. As per the evaluation method used by the TBSE class 10 and class 12 results, marking of each student was done by considering the last year and the internal assessment marks, which were given by schools before the COVID-19 virus breakout.

TBSE Tripura Board 12th result 2021 | Check results using a direct link

Tripura Board 10th and 12th results are out. As mentioned above, students can check the results by visiting the official website. However, many times students face trouble in checking the results due to network-related issues or website problems. But students don't need to worry at all, as they can also open their results by clicking on the direct link, i.e., tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

Tripura Board Result 2021, Class 10,12 pass percentage

This year, the Tripura Board result 2021 recorded 76.88, a pass percentage out of 80.68 per cent of regular students. However, many students are not satisfied with the results. Meanwhile, the TBSE has announced that those who are unhappy can re-appear for the same examination once the COVID situation becomes normal. 39,987 students who registered their names belonged to 1066 different schools and 94 Madrassas.

Follow these simple steps to download your TBSE 10th and12 results

To check TBSE Tripura Board 10th and 12th results 2021 students need to visit the official website of the Tripura Board Results 2021 .i.e., tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

Once the website is open, students need to select Tripura Board 10th Results or Tbse Tripura board 12th results 2021.

Students then will be asked to enter credentials like date of birth, name, roll number, etc.

After entering the credentials, click on the submit button and the results will appear on the screen.

Students can now see their results. It is recommended to take a screenshot or download a pdf file of the result for future use.

