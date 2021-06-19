Tripura Government Cancels TBSE Class 10th & 12th Exams Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Tripura government made a major announcement on Saturday, June 19, in response to mounting pressure to cancel the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. State Education Minister Ratanlal Nath said that the administration has decided to cancel the exams but if any student is dissatisfied with the results, they can retake the exam when the circumstances are favourable.

Tripura government cancels Classes 10 & 12 exams

"Tripura government has cancelled the Class 10th & Class 12th exams of Tripura Board of Secondary Education. However, if any student is not satisfied with the results, they can appear in the exam when the situation is conducive," news agency ANI quoted Ratanlal Nath as saying.

Earlier this week, Nath said that the government won't be able to announce anything definitive about conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams until they receive approval from the health department. They will have to wait another week to see how the CBSE evaluates students, added Nath.

Dr Bhabatosh Saha, the president of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, had stated that just 70% of the syllabus would be covered in this year's TBSE Class 10, 12 exams, said reports. Meanwhile, the impending Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 has been postponed by the Tripura Board.

CBSE result evaluation formula

The CBSE presented its evaluation methodology for Class XII test marks before the Supreme Court. Marks in the best of three out of five papers in term exams will be considered for classes X and XII. For Class XII, marks earned in units, terms, and practicals will be considered. Class XII shall be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30 percent weightage), Class 11 (30 percent weightage), and Class 12 (30 percent weightage), CBSE told the Supreme Court (40 percent weightage). Students who do not match the criteria will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" or Compartment Category, according to the document.

