Tripura Launches ‘Mother On Campus' Scheme For Boarding School Hostellers

Tripura Government on Tuesday, November 16 introduced a new scheme named ‘Mother on Campus’. This initiative will be implemented from December 2021. Tripura mother on campus initiative aims to make students more attentive in studies and has been launched for students living in government-run hostels.

Through this scheme, biological mothers or mothers who legally adopted a child will be allowed to stay with their children. It will be applicable for children staying in government-run hostels and is expected to bring a change in the hostel environment. Mothers can stay along with their child up to a week. No extension will be provided and no other guardian except the mother will be allowed to avail the benefit of this scheme.

State Education Minister announces Mother on Campus scheme

State Education Minister Ratan Nath Lal announced the launch of this initiative. He said, “Under Mother on Campus scheme, 2 mothers can stay for a week in hostels at a time. Hostel in charge & the superintendents are asked to arrange for their accommodation. In rotation, mothers of all the children will be staying in the hostel campuses”

The State Education Minister Ratan Nath Lal believes that this New Tripura scheme 'Mother on Campus' empowers mothers to stay with children in hostels. The Minister also announced that the cost of food and other amenities in hostels of mothers will be the State government’s responsibility. This will benefit 9,935 students who are living in 204 hostels of Tripura.

During the stay, hostel superintendents have been told to take feedbacks from mothers on issues like cleanliness, food and other facilities being provided to them. In boys hostels, separate toilet facilities will be installed. The scheme will not be applicable in places where facilities are not available or could not be arranged.