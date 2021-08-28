Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Check Group C & Group D Answer Keys

Tripura MTS answer key 2021: The Directorate of Employment Services & Manpower Planning has released Tripura Multi-Tasking Staffs, (MTS) Answer Key 2021. The exam conducting body has released Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021 on August 25, 2021. The answer key that has been released is for the written examination of Group C & Group D posts. The exams were conducted on August 22 for Group C and August 20, for Group D posts respectively. Registered candidates who took the exam can now check the answer key and also raise objections if any. Candidates should make sure to raise objections by September 4, 2021. For more details on the answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website employment.tripura.gov.in.

To be noted that the answer key was released on August 25 but the objection raising portal has been opened on Friday, August 27, 2021. As per the official notice released by the exam conducting body, candidates we charged a 'challenge fee' of Rs. 300 per key for the objections raised on Group D answers. Whereas, for raising objections for Group C answers, candidates will have to pay a challenge fee of Rs 500 per key. The important dates and also steps to view and challenge the answer sheet have been mentioned below.

Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

The answer key as released on August 25, 2021

The first day to raise objection was August 27, 2021

The last date to raise objections on Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021 is September 4, 2021

Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website employment.tripura.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on either of the links that reads - 'Provisional Answer Key for written examination conducted on 20/8/2021 for the post of MTS (Group-D)' or ' Provisional Answer Key for written examination conducted on 22/8/2021 for the post of Group-C'.

Candidates will be redirected to another page that will display the PDF file with all the answers

Candidates will have to download the same to go through and cross-check all the answers

Points to remember