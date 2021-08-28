Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Check Group C & Group D Answer Keys

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Tripura MTS answer key 2021: The Directorate of Employment Services & Manpower Planning has released Tripura Multi-Tasking Staffs, (MTS) Answer Key 2021. The exam conducting body has released Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021 on August 25, 2021. The answer key that has been released is for the written examination of Group C & Group D posts. The exams were conducted on August 22 for Group C and August 20, for Group D posts respectively. Registered candidates who took the exam can now check the answer key and also raise objections if any. Candidates should make sure to raise objections by September 4, 2021. For more details on the answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website employment.tripura.gov.in.
To be noted that the answer key was released on August 25 but the objection raising portal has been opened on Friday, August 27, 2021. As per the official notice released by the exam conducting body, candidates we charged a 'challenge fee' of Rs. 300 per key for the objections raised on Group D answers. Whereas, for raising objections for Group C answers, candidates will have to pay a challenge fee of Rs 500 per key. The important dates and also steps to view and challenge the answer sheet have been mentioned below.