Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2373 Vacancies For Teachers Before March 14

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura has invited online applications for the post of undergraduate and graduate teachers under Elementary education Directorate, Education (school) Department' Government of Tripura. The online application process began on March 10. Aspirants can apply online till 4 pm on March 14. There are a total of 2373 vacancies.

Out of the 2373 vacancies, 1154 vacancies are for undergraduate teachers (class 1 to 5) and 1219 for graduate teachers (class 6 to 8). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at trb.tripura.gov.in. Candidates must possess T-TET Paper-I/ Paper-II (as applicable) certificate issued by TRBT. Age Limit: Up to 40 years as on 10.03.2021 for unreserved category.

Minimum Educational Qualification for UG teachers

T-TET passed and obtained the certificate issued by TRBT.

Candidates must have passed senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education(or one-year diploma in education up to academic session 2ooa-05) (by whatever name known). OR

Senior secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002 (or one-year diploma in education up to academic session 2004-05). OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.). OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR

Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (or one-year diploma in education up to academic session 2005)(by whatever name known). OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) OR I senior secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification, Dated:04.01.2019). OR

Graduation (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification, Dated: 04.01.2019).

Minimum Educational Qualification for Graduate Teachers

Passed T-TET and must have a valid certificate from TRBT

Candidates should have a degree in graduation and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (or one-year Diploma in Education up to academic session 2004_05) (by whatever name known). OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelors in Education (B.Ed.). OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and B. Ed., in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.). OR

Senior secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years BA/ BSc/ B.Ed. OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and B.Ed (Special Education).

Under-Graduate Teacher(for Class l-Vl: Rs. 16,050/- (Revised) fixed per month beingls% of the basic pay as per Level-7 of Tripura State pay Matrix 2019.

Graduate Teacher(for Class Vt-Vlltl :Pay: Rs. 20,4751-revised) fixed per month being 75 % of basic pay as per Level-9 of Tripura State pay Matrix, 2018

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification