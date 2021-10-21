TS CPGET 2021 Results: Osmania University Declares CPGET Result; Here's Direct Link

TS CPGET 2021: The results of the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2021 have been announced today, October 21, 2021. Candidates can now check and download it by visiting the official website of Osmania University - tscpget.com or CPGET/CPGET. This year's TS CPGET was conducted from September 18 to 27, and October 4 and 5, 2021.

Due to the prevailing COVID pandemic, the examination was held in online mode. Candidates qualifying for the examination will get admission into various PG courses offered by state-run universities and colleges. Check key details below.

TS CPGET 2021 Result: Direct Link

To check the result, having an application number or registration number is important. It is recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - TS CPGET 2021 Results (CLICK HERE).

TS CPGET 2021 Results: How to check results by Osmania University

STEP 1: To check the results, candidates need to visit the official website of CPGET.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TS CPGET 2021 Results".

STEP 3: Enter your credentials, such as the application number, BOB or any other information requested.

STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 5: Save and print a copy of the document for future reference.

TS CPGET 2021: More details on TSCHE

This year more than 68,000 candidates took part in the exam. According to the official website, candidates would get admissions into various PG courses, PG. Diploma courses, and 5-year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2021-2022". Stay connected to the official website to get fresh updates.

