TS CPGET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Soon

TS CPGET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2021: Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) Counselling 2021 is underway and is being conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad. The results for the Round 1 Seat Allotment will be released today, December 6, 2021. According to the notification released by the university, the results would be out at 5 pm today. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check them by visiting the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com.

This counselling procedure is being held for the examination results that were declared on October 21, 2021. The registration process for the counselling commenced on November 2, 2021, and ended on November 20, 2021. Those candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process. Once the ongoing counselling process gets over, the details of the 2nd round of TS CPGET Counselling 2021 will also be announced. Candidates must note that those who fail to secure a seat in this counselling round will be able to apply for the next round.

TS CPGET Counselling 2021: Here's how to Check Seat Allotment

Step 1: To check TS CPGET Seat Allotment List candidates need to visit the official website for admissions through Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests - cpget.ouadmissions.com .

. Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " View Round 1 Seat Allotment result ."

." Step 3: Then, fill in your application number and any other login credentials as required.

Step 4: Round 1 Seat Allotment result for TS CPGET Counselling 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of a copy of the document for future use.

