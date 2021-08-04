TS DOST 2021 Result: Phase 1 Seat Allotment To Be Announced Today, See Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
TS DOST 2021 result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education is gearing up to release the Degree Online Services, Telangana, TS DOST 2021 result on Wednesday. The result that is scheduled to be released on August 4 is for the first phase. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their results at dost.cgg.gov.in. Students can follow the step by step guide mentioned here to check their scorecards once it is released. Candidates who registered for TS DOST counseling 2021 before July 28, 2021, will be able to check their marks on Wednesday. Those candidates who had registered themselves for TBSTET 2 diploma courses and undergraduate courses such as Bachelors of Arts, Bachelors of Commerce, Bachelors of Science, are awaiting the first phase allotment results can check details on the website.
TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single-window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.