TS DOST 2021 Result: Phase 1 Seat Allotment To Be Announced Today, See Details Here

TS DOST 2021 result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education is gearing up to release the Degree Online Services, Telangana, TS DOST 2021 result on Wednesday. The result that is scheduled to be released on August 4 is for the first phase. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their results at dost.cgg.gov.in. Students can follow the step by step guide mentioned here to check their scorecards once it is released. Candidates who registered for TS DOST counseling 2021 before July 28, 2021, will be able to check their marks on Wednesday. Those candidates who had registered themselves for TBSTET 2 diploma courses and undergraduate courses such as Bachelors of Arts, Bachelors of Commerce, Bachelors of Science, are awaiting the first phase allotment results can check details on the website.

TS DOST 2021: Important Dates

TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 4, 2021

TS Dost 2021 online self-reporting of phase 1 for students will start on August 5

TS Dost 2021 online self-reporting of phase 1 for students will end on August 9, 2021

TS Dost 2021 Registration for Phase II will start on August 5

TS Dost 2021 Registration for Phase II will end on August 18, 2021

Telangana DOST seat allotment for Phase II will take place on August 25, 2021

TSBIE TS DOST 2021: How to Check

Visit the official website of TS DOST which is dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which will read 'TS DOST 2021 First Phase Seat Allotment'

Candidates are hereby informed that link will be activated only after the window opens

Candidates will have to enter the required details such as DOST id and pin

After doing this, the allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download their result for future reference.

About TS DOST

TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single-window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.