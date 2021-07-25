TS EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Has Been Released, Here's How To Download TS EAMCET Call Letter

TS EAMCET 2021 Admit Card: Telangana has released admit card for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021. Candidates who earlier registered for TS EAMCET 2021 examination can download the admit card in order to carry the same to exam centre. Admit cards can be downloaded by visiting the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The exams are scheduled to be held on August 4,5,6,9 and 10. The exams are scheduled to be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU). By clearing the exams, candidates will get admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses offered in the state of Telangana. Read on for more details about the exam details and steps to download the EAMCET call letter.

TS EAMCET 2021

As per the official notice, the TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket will be available from July 23 to 31 for download. Students should make sure to download their call letters by July 31, 2021. The exam for engineering courses will be held on August 4, 5, and 6 in two shifts- forenoon and afternoon. The forenoon shift will commence at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon. The exam in the afternoon shift will take place between 3 pm and 6 pm.

TS EAMCET admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Find a link to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket on the homepage

Click on the TS EMACET 2021 hall ticket download link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials

Download and take its printout.

Support for CBT Preparation

Since it will be a computer-based test, the official website has carried a notification. It has details about the test. The notification reads, "Candidates can take Practice / Mock Test to know more about CBT on the TS EAMCET-2021 website. Video related to Instructions or Procedure of CBT & Mock test link for CBT is available on TS EAMCET2021 website: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Practice CBT on the website: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in by clicking on Mock Test option."

Merits of CBT