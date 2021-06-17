TS EAMCET 2021 Application Date Ends On June 17, 2021; Here's How To Register

Quick links:
The Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 application window will close soon, according to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad. Those who have not yet filed their application have till June 17 to do so. Previously, June 10 was the final day to apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 without paying a late fee.
The entrance test for several undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and medical programmes will be held in two sessions from July 5 to July 9 at various locations around the state.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will hold the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) for applicants seeking admission to the first year of the following programmes. Undergraduate professional courses are available at universities and private independent and affiliated professional institutes for the academic year 2021-22.
The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 17-06-2021. The Candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete. -Official statement