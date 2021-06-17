Last Updated:

TS EAMCET 2021 Application Date Ends On June 17, 2021; Here's How To Register

TS EAMCET 2021 registration date ends on June 17, 2021. Read on to know information and details about how to apply for the exam on the official website.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
ts eamcet 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


The Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 application window will close soon, according to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad. Those who have not yet filed their application have till June 17 to do so. Previously, June 10 was the final day to apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 without paying a late fee.

Important dates TS EAMCET 2021 application

  • Commencement of Submission of Online Applications: 20-03-2021
  • Last date to fill the TS EAMCET application form: June 17, 2021
  • Correction of Online Application data already submitted by the candidate: 04-06-2021 to 11-06-2021
  • ts EAMCET exam date is set between July 5 and 9. 
  • Downloading of Hall Tickets from the website starts on 21-06-2021 and finishes on 02-07-2021

The entrance test for several undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and medical programmes will be held in two sessions from July 5 to July 9 at various locations around the state.

How do I register for the TS EAMCET 2021?

  • Those who have not yet registered for the exam can do so at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the TS EAMCET's official website.
  • Candidates must go to https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ to access the official TS EAMCET website.
  • Candidates will find the link "The final date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021" on the homepage.
  • Users can access the TS EAMCET 2021 registration website by clicking on the link.
  • Students can also go to this page for direct access to the application page.
  • Candidates can find the application instructions on the application page.
  • Candidates must first pay their fees online.
  • Once the fees have been paid, candidates must fill out the application form and double-check that the information displayed is valid before clicking submit.
  • Candidates should save a soft copy of the receipt as well as a hard copy of the receipt.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will hold the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) for applicants seeking admission to the first year of the following programmes. Undergraduate professional courses are available at universities and private independent and affiliated professional institutes for the academic year 2021-22.

READ | SSPU Admissions 2021: Pune University begins online application process, see direct link

The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 17-06-2021. The Candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete. -Official statement

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Application window reopens for engineer and manager posts
READ | KCET 2021 application form link activated, check direct link and steps to apply here
READ | UP Police recruitment 2021: Application date ends June 15; here's how to apply
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND