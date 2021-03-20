TS EAMCET 2021 Application Form: How To Register For Engineering, Medical, Agriculture CET

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) today, March 20, The TS EAMCET notification was released on March 18. The link to register for TS EAMCET 2021 has been activated now. Interested students can register for the entrance exam online by visiting the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Date, Exam Dates, and Application Process

TS EAMCET registration process will be held from March 20 to May 18. Eligible candidates are advised to register between the time period stated as those who miss the last date will need to pay an additional late fee to compensate and get done with the formalities before June 28. The official website comes in handy with all details regarding the online application and the registration fee that is attached to it and which differs from one stream to another.

While general category candidates have to pay Rs. 800, candidates identifying as Scheduled Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) category will have to pay Rs. 400 as their application fee. If the candidate is appearing for both Engineering as well as Agriculture & Medical examination, the application fee will be Rs.1600 and Rs.800 for open caste and SC/ST category, respectively.

Direct link to register for TS EAMCET 2021

TS EAMCET 2021: How to register online

Visit the official website- https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link that reads Step 1: Pay Registration Fee and pay the required fee online Once you have paid the fee, click on the link that reads 'STEP 2: Fill Online Application' on the homepage Register yourself and fill the application form by providing the necessary information correctly Once the form is filled, take a printout of the form Check your fee payment status and submit.

Read here the User Guide to register for TS EAMCET 2021.

The TS EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled to be held on July 5 and July 6 whereas the exam dates for Engineering are July 7, July 8, and July 9. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, one in the morning from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Please note that the test will adhere to a computer-based format.

The candidates clearing the TS EAMCET 2021 will be eligible to get admission in the undergraduate professional courses offered in the state-run universities, private unaided universities in Telangana, and in the state-affiliated professional colleges. The courses include - BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc, and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes. Click here for Official Notification.