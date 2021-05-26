TS EAMCET 2021 Application Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to close the registration process for TS EAMCET 2021 today, on May 26, 2021. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test have the last chance to apply today. Interested candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 Registration online.
Previously, the last date for the submission of TS EAMCET 2021 online applications was May 18, 2021. This date was extended to May 26, keeping in mind COVID-19 conditions in the state. The candidates who have already paid the registration fees for TS EAMCET 2021, but have not yet submitted the online application can do for the last time today. After the registration process ends on May 26, the application correction process will begin from May 27 to June 4. The hall tickets will be available for students to download upon successful registration from June 17 to July 2021.
Earlier the last date to register was till May 18, 2021, which has been extended till May 26.