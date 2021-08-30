TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Today, Check Important Points For Candidates Here

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session on Monday, August 30, 2021. The session is for the first phase of admissions. To be noted that the details of the first, as well as final phase, have been announced. It is available on the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

The concerned students will have to fill in the basic information online and pay the processing fee. The students will also have to book a slot for certificate verification. To be noted that the slots should be booked between August 30 and September 9, 2021. Candidates who have already booked their slot can go for certificate verification between September 4 and September 11, 2021. The web options will be made available from September 4 to 13, 2021. The last day to freeze the option is September 13, 2021. The seat allotment will be held on September 15, 2021. After that, the students who have been allotted seats will have to pay tuition fees and self-report online between September 15 to 20, 2021.

"Candidates who have fulfilled the criteria of the verification process will be eligible for EAMCET seat allotments. Provisional seat allotments will start on September 15. The students who will be granted a seat are required to pay a tuition fee and self-report on TS EAMCET official website between September 15 and 20. Meanwhile, the final phase will be declared sometime soon," said TS EAMCET 2021 admission convenor, Navin Mittal.

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Documents Required

Qualifying Examination Latest 2nd Year Hall Ticket Number/10+2

Personal Email Id

Personal Mobile Number

Hall Ticket Number of S.S.C. or Equivalent

Date of Birth

Caste certificate in case of SC/ST/OBC candidates (Caste Certificate Application number for SC/ST only)

Study or Residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years)