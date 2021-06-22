TS EAMCET 2021 Date: Exams To Be Held From Aug 4 To 10, Check Dates For Your Course Here

TS EAMCET 2021 Date: Telangana State government released a fresh schedule on Monday. There is a change in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021. It will be held from August 4 to 10.

TS EAMCET Schedule: The schedule was decided after Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy had a meeting with Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, other State officials were also there in the meeting. The minister said COVID-19 guidelines will be followed while conducting the exams.

TS EAMCET Registration

Students need to follow the steps below to register themselves

Go to https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

Pay Registration Fee

Fill online application

Print filled in application



TS EAMCET registration: Points to remember

The candidate must have his/her own email ID. If the candidate does not have it he/she needs to create ID before filling the form. The Candidates are advised to read the general instructions carefully before applying. It can be read at - https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/



Fresh Schedule: TS EAMCET exam date

Telangana CET for engineering stream will be held on 4th, 5th, and 6th August 2021

CET for agriculture and medical stream will be held on 9th and 10th August 2021

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be held on 3rd August 2021

Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be held between 11th-14th August 2021

Polytechnic Common Entrance Test will be held on 17th July 2021

With no change, ICET will be held on 19th and 20th August 2021

LAWCET will be held on 23rd August 2021

EdCET will be held on 24th and 25th August 2021



Telangana CET: Last date for submission of online application without a late fee has been extended up to 24th June 2021. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.