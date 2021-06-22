TS EAMCET 2021 Date: Exams To Be Held From Aug 4 To 10, Check Dates For Your Course Here

Quick links:
TS EAMCET 2021 Date: Telangana State government released a fresh schedule on Monday. There is a change in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021. It will be held from August 4 to 10.
TS EAMCET Schedule: The schedule was decided after Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy had a meeting with Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, other State officials were also there in the meeting. The minister said COVID-19 guidelines will be followed while conducting the exams.
The candidate must have his/her own email ID. If the candidate does not have it he/she needs to create ID before filling the form. The Candidates are advised to read the general instructions carefully before applying. It can be read at - https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/
Telangana CET: Last date for submission of online application without a late fee has been extended up to 24th June 2021. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.