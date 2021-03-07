TS EAMCET 2021 Exam Schedule Released, Engineering Test From July 7; Check Key Dates Here

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the exam schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021. According to reports, the TS EAMCET 2021 will begin on July 5 and conclude on July 9, 2021. TS engineering or B.Tech exam will be held from July 7 to 9, 2021. Read on to know more details regarding the exam and check key dates here.

The TS EAMCET notification 2021 will be released on March 18 on the official website. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode. There will be no change in the exam pattern or duration of the exam.

"CET committee meeting has been held on 06.03.2021 to finalize the activity schedule, Test Zones, Syllabus, Exam fee etc., for conduct of TS EAMCET-2021 through Computer Based Test (Online Examination) and other modalities for conducting the Examination. There is no change in the Exam pattern and duration of the Test (that is, 160 Questions and 180 minutes (3 hrs.)). However, there is 55% weightage of 1st year and 45% weightage of 2nd year Intermediate syllabus of TS Board of Intermediate Education for TS EAMCET-2021," the official notice reads.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is conducting the TS EAMCET 2021 on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education. TS EAMCET is a state-level Common Entrance Tests ( CETs) for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into various UG and PG Professional courses offered in the Professional Colleges of Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22.

TS EAMCET 2021: Important Dates

TS EAMCET 2021 Notification Releasing on -- March 18, 2021

Commencement of Submission of Online Application forms -- March 20, 2021

Last Date of submission of the online submission without a late fee -- May 18, 2021

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate -- May 19 to 27

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs. 250 -- May 28

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500 -- June 7

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs. 2,500 -- June 17

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000 -- June 28

Agriculture & Medical Entrance Exams Dates -- July 5, 2021, July 6, 2021

Engineering Entrance Exam Date- July 7 -- July 9, 2021

