TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Date Without Late Fees Extended Till June 3, 2021

The last date for the TS EAMCET 2021 exam has been extended till June 3, 2021. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH). The interested candidates can submit the online application for TS EAMCET 2021 can be submitted till June 3, 2021, without any late fee. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.

Important dates of TS EAMCET 2021 registration

Commencement of Submission of Online Applications: 20-03-2021

Last date to fill the TS EAMCET application form: June 3, 2021

Correction of Online Application data already submitted by the candidate: 04-06-2021 to 11-06-2021

TS EAMCET date for exam is set between July 5 and 9.

Downloading of Hall Tickets from the website starts on 21-06-2021 and finishes on 02-07-2021

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2021?

Those who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website of the TS EAMCET.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of TS EAMCET at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

On the homepage, candidates will be able to see the link "The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021".

Clicking on the link will take users to the registration page for TS EAMCET 2021.

Alternatively, students can find the direct link application page is given here.

On the application page, candidates can find the instructions to apply.

Candidates will have to pay the fees online first.

Once fees are paid, candidates will have to fill in their information in the application form and double-check to make sure the information displayed is correct and then click submit.

Candidates should make sure to keep a soft copy of the receipt, as well as retain a hard copy.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will conduct the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) for applicants seeking admission into the first year of the following Under Graduate Professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-22 in Universities and Private unaided and affiliated Professional institutes in Telangana.

"The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 3-06-2021. The Candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete," the official statement on the website reads.

