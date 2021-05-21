TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 26, Check Latest Update Here

TS EAMCET 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to register for TS EAMCET 2021. The TS EAMCET 2021 registration deadline has been extended till May 26, 2021. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the examination can do it by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

"The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 26-05-2021. The Candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete,” the official statement on the website reads.

Earlier the last date to register was till May 18, 2021, which has been extended till May 26. Moreover, the application correction window will be active from May 27 to June 4, 2021. The TS EAMCET 2021 hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website from June 17 onwards. Candidates must download it on or before July 1, 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021 will be held between July 5 and 9. Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for candidates seeking admission into the first year of the following Under Graduate Professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-22 in the Universities & Private unaided and affiliated Professional colleges in the State of Telangana. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to go to the official website and read all the instructions carefully before applying. Earlier it was announced that the students can apply with a late fee of ₹500 till June 7, ₹2500 till June 17, and ₹5000 till June 28. The registration fee for unreserved candidates is ₹800 for Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) exam and ₹1600 for those applying for both streams. Students are advised to avail themselves of the extended date and send in their TS EAMCET application as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems.