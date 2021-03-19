TS EAMCET 2021: Registration For The Exam Begins From Tomorrow

Candidates have been eagerly waiting to get an update about the TS EAMCET 2021 and its registration process. The long wait is finally over as the Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released an official notification about the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET. The TS EAMCET registration will be starting from tomorrow for the interested and eligible candidates. The candidates can register themselves for the TS EAMCET 2021 from March 20, 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the TS EAMCET registration date and TS EAMCET application, here is everything you need to know about it.

TS EAMCET registration to start from tomorrow

The TS EAMCET registration date will be starting from tomorrow March 18 and the window of the application will be available till May 18, 2021. This window is available for registration without any late fee for the candidates. However, the students can still apply after the TS EAMCET registration date of May 18 with a late fee of â‚¹500 till June 7, â‚¹2500 till June 17 and â‚¹5000 till June 28. The registration fee for the Engineering, Medical and Agriculture exams is â‚¹800 for the unreserved category. The candidates are advised to do their TS EAMCET registration as soon as possible from tomorrow to avoid any late fee.

Only the Indian citizens who are domicile of either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana can apply in the TS EAMCET 2021. The TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on July 5 and July 6, 2021, and for the Engineering stream, the TS EAMCET 2021 is scheduled to be from July 7 to July 9, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 AM and will continue till 12 PM and the second shift will start from 3 PM and will end at 6 PM.

The candidates clearing the TS EAMCET 2021 will be eligible to get admission in the undergraduate professional courses offered in the state-run universities, private unaided universities in Telangana, and in the state-affiliated professional colleges. The undergraduate courses are BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes. For all the related information about the TS EAMCET 2021 and TS EAMCET application, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

