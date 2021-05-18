TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Last Date Extended Till May 26, See How To Apply Now

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the TS EAMCET registration last date. The TS EAMCET 2021’s last date to register was today on May 18, 2021. The TS EAMCET registration last date has now been extended up to May 26, 2021. Candidates who wish to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET can now still register for the examination on the official website of the exam at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the TS EAMCET registration window and the latest updates about the exam.

TS EAMCET registration last date extended

The registration window for TS EAMCET 2021 was started on March 20, 2021. The TS EAMCET registration last date was earlier scheduled to be today on May 18, 2021. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education recently released an official update regarding the same and mentioned that it has been extended. The official notification on the website read as, “The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 26-05-2021.” This news comes as a sigh of relief for all the students who were yet to register for the same.

The interested and eligible candidates are advised to go to the official website and read all the instructions carefully before applying. Earlier it was announced that the students can apply with a late fee of ₹500 till June 7, ₹2500 till June 17 and ₹5000 till June 28. The registration fee for unreserved candidates is ₹800 for Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) exam and ₹1600 for those applying for both streams. Students are advised to avail themselves of the extended date and send in their TS EAMCET application as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems.

Important dates of TS EAMCET 2021

Those candidates who will clear their TS EAMCET 2021 will be qualifying for admissions in undergraduate professional courses offered in the state-run universities, private unaided universities in Telangana, and in the state-affiliated professional colleges. The undergraduate courses are BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes. For all the related information about the TS EAMCET 2021 and TS EAMCET application, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

