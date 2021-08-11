TS EAMCET 2021: Results To Be Declared On August 25, Counselling From Aug 30

TS EAMCET 2021 result date: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE, has announced that TS EAMCET 2021 result for the engineering stream will be declared on August 25. The TS EAMCET 2021 first phase counselling will begin on August 30. Those students who want to register their names can fill in their detailed information online by visiting TS EAMCET 2021 website and can pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.

The verification procedure of certificates for those candidates who have booked a slot will start from September 4 to September 11. Students who wish to carry out the verification process online can opt for the online process by visiting the TS EAMCET official website that will be available from September 4 to 13. Those candidates who have already fulfilled the criteria of the verification process will be eligible for seat allotments. Provisional seat allotments will start on September 15. Those students who will be granted a seat are required to pay a tuition fee and self-report on TS EAMCET official website between September 15 and 20. Meanwhile, the final phase will be declared sometime soon, informed the TS EAMCET 2021 admission convenor, Navin Mittal.

