TS EAMCET 2021: Results To Be Declared On August 25, Counselling From Aug 30

TS EAMCET 2021 result date: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE, has announced that TS EAMCET 2021 result for the engineering stream will be declared on August 25. The TS EAMCET 2021 first phase counselling will begin on August 30. Those students who want to register their names can fill in their detailed information online by visiting TS EAMCET 2021 website and can pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.
The verification procedure of certificates for those candidates who have booked a slot will start from September 4 to September 11. Students who wish to carry out the verification process online can opt for the online process by visiting the TS EAMCET official website that will be available from September 4 to 13. Those candidates who have already fulfilled the criteria of the verification process will be eligible for seat allotments. Provisional seat allotments will start on September 15. Those students who will be granted a seat are required to pay a tuition fee and self-report on TS EAMCET official website between September 15 and 20. Meanwhile, the final phase will be declared sometime soon, informed the TS EAMCET 2021 admission convenor, Navin Mittal.
TSEAMCET 2021 Eligibility Criteria
- To get admission to engineering and agriculture undergraduate courses offered by the participating institutes of TS EAMCET 2021. The candidate will have to fulfill certain criteria. Here are some key eligibility criteria.
- The candidate must be an Indian citizen belonging to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
- Candidates must be a minimum of 16 years old or more if they are seeking admission to B.Tech and other branches, except for B.Tech Dairy Technology, Agriculture Engineering, or Food Technology.
- Candidates must be 17 years old or more if they are seeking admission to B Tech Dairy Technology, Agriculture Engineering, or Food Technology. The maximum age limit is 22 years. For reserved candidates seeking admission to B.Tech in Dairy Technology, Agriculture Engineering, or Food Technology, the age limit is 25 years.
- A candidate must have passed class 12 or possess an equivalent degree from the Telangana or Andhra Pradesh education board. The candidates should have Maths, Physics, and Chemistry courses (optional) in the field of Engineering and Technology in their 10+2 exam. The candidate must have 45% marks in class 12 and 40% marks are compulsory for the reserved category.
- Candidates must score 25% of the minimum marks in TS EAMCET 2021 to get admission in TS EAMCET 2021. There are no minimum marks for the reserved category. Those candidates whose names are on the list will be considered for admission.
- Last, the admission procedure will be done based on the TS EAMCET 2021 score and the 25% weightage of intermediate marks shall not be considered.
