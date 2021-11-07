Last Updated:

TS EAMCET Counselling: Final Phase Registration To End Today; Check Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2021: The final phase TS EAMCET counselling 2021 fee payment and basic information entry window is open till today, November 7. Read for details.

TS

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: The counseling procedure has started for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for the final phase of 2021. Candidates must take note that the final phase of TS EAMCET counselling 2021 fee payment and basic information entry window is open till Sunday, November 7 and after that candidates will not be able to make any changes.

The last date for certificate verification is November 8, 2022, and candidates can cancel the provisionally allotted seat in the final phase till November 18, 2021. All those candidates who have qualified for TSEAMCET 2021 and passed the intermediate or its equivalent qualifying examination are eligible to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2021. 

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Here's how to register for Final Phase counselling

  • To register for TS EAMCET Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2021 counselling - tseamcet.nic.in.
  • Now, on the homepage, click on the "Login" section.
  • Now, fill in credentials such as username and password and fill in the required details.
  • Check and download the submitted first phase registration form.
  • It is recommended that you take a print of the registration form for future reference.

TS EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Registration

According to an official notice issued by the exam conducting body, candidates are required to pay Rs. 1000 if they report to the allotted college after the special round. It is recommended to regularly visit the official website for more information and on the final phase of TS EAMCET Counselling 2021. To apply, candidates can also use the direct link given here-TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 (CLICK HERE).

