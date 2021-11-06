TS EAMCET Counselling: Registration For Final Phase Begins, Register On Tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 registration for the final phase has been started from Saturday, November 6. Students can fill in basic information, do the payment of processing fee and book slot for selection of helpline centre. It has to be done till Sunday, November 7, 2021. For more information about TSCHE, candidates must visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates with allotted seats are advised to get their certificates on November 8, 2021. The deadline for cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat in the final phase is November 18, 2021. Candidates who had qualified in TSEAMCET 2021 and passed intermediate or its equivalent qualifying examination are free to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2021.

Official notice reads, "The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2021 desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are informed that the payment of Processing Fee, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification, Certificate Verification and Option Exercise will commence as per the schedule given below. The other guidelines are as mentioned in Detailed Notification.For details of procedure to be followed and other relevant information please read instructions to the candidate placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in"

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Steps to register for Final Phase counselling

All the candidates must first visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2021 counselling, tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Login’ section.

After being redirected to another page, enter credentials such as username and password and fill in the required details.

Candidates should check and download the submitted first phase registration form.

Candidates should take a print of the registration form for any future reference.

In the final phase of allotment, candidates will be given two options for retaining the provisionally allotted seats. As per the latest official notice, “Candidates will have to pay a minimum of Rs. 10000/-, in case they report at the allotted college after special round”. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on the final phase of TS EAMCET Counselling 2021.