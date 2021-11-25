TS EAMCET Counselling: TSCHE Releases Provisional Seat Allotment Result For Special Round

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
TS EAMCET Result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 provisional seat allotment result. The result which has been released is for the special round. The seat allotment list can be checked on the official website of TSCHE at tseamcet.nic.in.
In the next step, candidates with allotted seats will have to pay tuition fees and complete the self-reporting process. The portal has already been opened and will be closed on November 26, 2021. To be noted that the reporting process at allotted colleges would also end on November 26, 2021.
Since the seats have been allotted provisionally, candidates have an option of cancelling by November 26, 2021. Apart from this, the spot admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be uploaded on the official website on November 25, 2021. Candidates can follow these steps to download TS EAMCET special round provisional seat allotment results.
Official notification reads, "All SC/ST candidates (including first phase allotted candidates) with Tuition Fee Exemption have to pay minimum of Rs. 5000/-, in case the candidate report at the allotted college after special round, the same will be refunded. All candidates other than SC/ST (including first phase allotted candidates) with Tuition Fee Exemption have to pay minimum of Rs. 10000/-, in case the candidate report at the allotted college after special round, the same will be refunded."
It further reads, "Students getting allotment in the TS EAMCET allotment will have to report to the allotted institute along with the documents. TS EAMCET is conducted for admissions of eligible candidates into the undergraduate (UG) courses offered by participating state institutes for Engineering and Agriculture."