TS EAMCET Counselling: TSCHE Releases Provisional Seat Allotment Result For Special Round

TS EAMCET Result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 provisional seat allotment result. The result which has been released is for the special round. The seat allotment list can be checked on the official website of TSCHE at tseamcet.nic.in.

In the next step, candidates with allotted seats will have to pay tuition fees and complete the self-reporting process. The portal has already been opened and will be closed on November 26, 2021. To be noted that the reporting process at allotted colleges would also end on November 26, 2021.

Since the seats have been allotted provisionally, candidates have an option of cancelling by November 26, 2021. Apart from this, the spot admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be uploaded on the official website on November 25, 2021. Candidates can follow these steps to download TS EAMCET special round provisional seat allotment results.

Here's how to download provisional seat allotment result (special round)

Candidates will have to go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2021 counselling at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the ‘Candidate’s Login’ link available on the header menu

Candidates will then have to enter credentials such as login ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and security pin to log in

The allotment letter will be displayed on the screen, candidates should check and download the same

Here is the direct link to check seat allotment result

Official notification reads, "All SC/ST candidates (including first phase allotted candidates) with Tuition Fee Exemption have to pay minimum of Rs. 5000/-, in case the candidate report at the allotted college after special round, the same will be refunded. All candidates other than SC/ST (including first phase allotted candidates) with Tuition Fee Exemption have to pay minimum of Rs. 10000/-, in case the candidate report at the allotted college after special round, the same will be refunded."