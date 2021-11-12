TS EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2021 Result To Be Out Today

TS EAMCET Counselling result 2021: Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, final phase seat allotment result will be announced on Friday, November 12, 2021. Candidates with allotted seats will have to report at the respective institutes to pay the application admission fees. The deadline to pay the same is November 16, 2021. All those students who registered themselves and participated in the final phase counselling process will be able to check their allotment order once it is released on the official website. The official website on which the result will be uploaded is tseamcet.nic.in.

To be noted that the deadline for canceling the provisionally allotted seat in the final phase is November 18, 2021. The special round counseling will start on November 20, 2021. The counselling is scheduled to be concluded on November 26, 2021.

TS EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2021 result: Step by step guide to check

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the individual candidate’s login link available

After being redirected to login page, enter credentials like username, date of birth, and password to log in

The result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the dame and download the final phase allotment order

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021 result for future reference

Candidates must know as soon as the result will be released, candidates will have two options for retaining the provisionally allotted seat. The first option is that they can pay partial admission fees of Rs. 10000, or they can report to the provisionally allotted college and deposit their original certificates. In the second case, they will not have to pay applicable minimum fees. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about TS EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2021.